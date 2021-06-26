CHICAGO (CBS) — Three lanes on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Cedar Street were shut down late Saturday due to a crash.
Police did not immediately provide details on the crash, but a red pickup truck was seen sitting across lanes in the middle of the roadway.
Police did not immediately indicate whether the crash was related to the heavy rain and severe weather, but did remind people to drive carefully Saturday night.
HAPPENING NOW: three lanes at approximately 1100 N Lake Shore Drive (northbound) are closed due to an accident investigation. Be careful driving this evening. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/SzF1pc9cer
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 26, 2021
There was not immediate information about injuries.