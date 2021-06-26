REALTIME WEATHER:Severe Storms Pound Chicago Area, Bring Flooding, Tornado Warnings
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three lanes on northbound Lake Shore Drive near Cedar Street were shut down late Saturday due to a crash.

Police did not immediately provide details on the crash, but a red pickup truck was seen sitting across lanes in the middle of the roadway.

Police did not immediately indicate whether the crash was related to the heavy rain and severe weather, but did remind people to drive carefully Saturday night.

There was not immediate information about injuries.

