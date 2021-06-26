BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — Sixteen-year-old Dylan Provenzano is a survivor. He just finished his fifteenth and final round of chemo.
His family put up a sign in front of their house in Barrington, and now people are driving by and honking their horns, even dropping off notes, cards and flowers.
The teen fought off bone cancer twice and does not mind celebrating with strangers.
"Really random people supporting me throughout this, it's really fun. It's really cool," he said.
On Friday Dylan hit a three-run homer for his time, the Homestead Rancher.