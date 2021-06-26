By Alina Panek
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Norwood Park man has been charged Saturday with first degree murder in a fatal stabbing the day before in a fast food restaurant parking lot.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: After Severe Weather, Flooding Remains A Concern
Around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, an unidentified 25-year-old male victim was in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in the 3900 block of North Harlem Avenue when he got out of his car and got into another vehicle. It was then that he was stabbed by another person.
Michael Dabrowski, 25, was arrested on Friday in the 3900 block of North Nordica Avenue approximately 15 minutes after the attack, police said. The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area; Tornado Sighted Near Crete
Chicago Police also said that Dabrowski was placed into custody without incident.
He is due for a bond hearing on Sunday.
