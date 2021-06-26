DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in the Loop that happened one week ago.

Tony Robinson, 41, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, and three counts of aggravated battery.

He is accused of stabbing Anat Kimchi to death on Wacker Drive near Van Buren Street. The 31-year-old University of Maryland student was visiting Chicago.

Police say Robinson was hiding in the bushes and then jumped out and attacked Kimchi. They also say Robinson might have attacked two more women just days before.

He is expected in court for a bond hearing Saturday.

