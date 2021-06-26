BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — The Chicago Red Stars’ game against the Racing Louisville FC at Seatgeek Stadium was delayed by the weather.
They started about two hours late.READ MORE: At Least 2 Killed, 27 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago
Late in the first half, Louisville’s Ebony Salmon found the corner of the nets for the game’s first goal.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Threat For Severe Weather Diminishes, But Flooding Remains A Concern
Louisville added two more goals, and the Red Stars got shut out.MORE NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area; Tornado Sighted Near Crete
The final score was 3-0.