REALTIME WEATHER:Severe Storms Pound Chicago Area, Bring Flooding, Tornado Warnings
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Red Stars, NWSL, Racing Louisville FC

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — The Chicago Red Stars’ game against the Racing Louisville FC at Seatgeek Stadium was delayed by the weather.

They started about two hours late.

READ MORE: At Least 2 Killed, 27 Wounded In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

Late in the first half, Louisville’s Ebony Salmon found the corner of the nets for the game’s first goal.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Threat For Severe Weather Diminishes, But Flooding Remains A Concern

Louisville added two more goals, and the Red Stars got shut out.

MORE NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area; Tornado Sighted Near Crete

The final score was 3-0.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff