CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms on Saturday were blamed for the collapse of a building on West Irving Park Road in the Dunning neighborhood.
Police were called at 2:16 p.m. after the collapse of the roof of the commercial building at 7615 W. Irving Park Rd.
The Department of Buildings said the building owner was onsite to make sure everything was properly secured.
The business was an auto body shop and was closed.
No one was injured.