DYER, Ind. (CBS) — Dangerous storms ripped down trees as they moved through Northwest Indiana on Saturday afternoon.
Around 2:15 p.m., a tornado warning was issued for Lake County, Indiana and adjacent parts of Cook and Will counties. A funnel cloud with a possible tornado was confirmed over Crete, and the storm moved across Northwest Indiana from Dyer to Gary.
CBS 2 was supplied with these photos of serious tree damage in Dyer.
This warning was preceded by an earlier tornado warning that affected the city of Chicago directly, as well as others in Will and Grundy counties.
All this comes just six days after a storm produced three tornadoes this past Sunday night – including an EF-3 tornado that caused extensive damage in west suburban Woodridge and Naperville.