CHICAGO (CBS) — A young man is dead after a semi-trailer truck hit his sport-utility vehicle in the West Pullman neighborhood, and the impact sent both drivers into the yard of a home.
Police said at 12:20 p.m., a 41-year-old man was driving a semi-trailer truck west on 127th Street near Princeton Avenue when the truck hit a 20-year-old man driving a sport-utility vehicle.

The younger man had been headed east on 127th Street and trying to turn left onto Princeton Avenue.
The younger man had been headed east on 127th Street and trying to turn left onto Princeton Avenue.
Both vehicles then struck a homeowner’s fence.
As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the National Weather Service had a severe thunderstorm warning out for the area at the time. The woman who owns the home where the fence was hit said the rain was very heavy when the accident happened.
She recalled what it looked like as she drove back home soon after the accident.
“All you could see was the shadow of the trailer of the truck. You couldn’t see anything. It was that bad,” said Antennille Laws. “It was raining really hard, but then it let up, and then it started pouring down again. I just want to send my condolences to the family.”
The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at Roseland Community Hospital.
Neighbors said a woman was also rescued from the SUV.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.