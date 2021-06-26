CRETE, Ill. (CBS) — A funnel cloud and a possible tornado was confirmed over suburban Crete Saturday.
A new tornado warning was issued Saturday for Lake County, Indiana, and parts of southeast Cook and east central Will counties. It has since expired.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist said the tornado was likely wrapped in drenching rain.
There was a report of debris in the road in Crete, and a tree down on a house on Merioneth Drive in Crete.
The storm that produced the tornado was headed toward Dyer, Griffith, and Gary.
Numerous trees were down in the Castlewood subdivision in Dyer, thought it was not clear whether the damage was caused by the storm now passing through or an earlier storm a short time ago.
A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for northeastern Newton, southern Porter, southeastern Lake, and northern Jasper counties in Indiana until 3:15 p.m.