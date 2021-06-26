STEGER, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was trapped under a tree that fell during the storms Saturday in south suburban Steger.
A huge tree came down near the intersection of Frederick Road and George Street, while a tornado was reported a couple of miles away in Crete.
The woman was trapped after the wind toppled it.
Neighbors rushed to the woman's rescue.
“Me and my buddy George were talking on the corner – talking about the water – and we heard a big snap, and we looked over, and a huge 60-foot tree is falling, and the neighbor’s wife was underneath it,” said Mark Opyt.
Opyt and other neighbors called 911 and were able to pull back some of the branches until firefighters arrived.
The woman was taken to the hospital with a possible broken leg and bruises, but is otherwise expected to recover.