CHICAGO (CBS) — The remainder of the White Sox game against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field has been called off for the day due to an extended forecast of rain.
The game will resume on Sunday at 1:10 p.m., before the start of the regularly-scheduled season finale.READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area; Possible Tornado Near Crete
The suspended game will run for nine innings and the originally-scheduled game will run for seven.READ MORE: Severe Storm Blamed For Roof Collapse At Dunning Neighborhood Building
The seven-inning game will start about 30 to 45 minutes after the first game ends.MORE NEWS: Adler Planetarium Says It Will Not Fully Reopen Until March 2022
Parking lots will open at 11 a.m. and gates at 11:40 a.m.