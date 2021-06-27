CHICAGO (CBS) — Usually, this Sunday would be the day for the Chicago Pride Parade.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade has been postponed until October. But Chicago's LGBTQ community did turn out for a march and rally they set up in contrast to the parade that features corporations and politicians.
The rally was held outside the Belmont Avenue Chicago Transit Authority Red, Brown, and Purple Line stop in Lakeview.
Participants pushed for LGBTQ rights and protested against police brutality and inequities in housing, health care, and jobs.
"I love this event because we don't just come out to be cute. We don't just come out to celebrate our lives and celebrate our survival, but we come out to confront the systems that threaten our survival," one participant said.
Participants also used the rally to bring attention to the unsolved murders of trans people in the Chicago area.