Baez Hits 18th Homer For Cubs, But That's Their Only Run As They Lose To Kershaw, DodgersClayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night.

Abreu Hit With Pitch, Collins Drives In 4, Mariners' Santiago Ejected And Glove Confiscated, As White Sox Spilt DoubleheaderSantiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of the Seattle Mariners’ victory over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. The White Sox took the second game.

Sky's Win Streak Ends With Loss To Connecticut SunThe Connecticut Sun cruised to a win over Chicago on Sunday in a Commissioner's Cup game, snapping the Sky's seven-game win streak.

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Blasts Game-Ending Homer, Cubs LoseCody Bellinger homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Dodgers beat the Cubs Saturday night for their first walk-off victory of the season.

Late Goal By Philadelphia Union Leads To Draw As Chicago Fire Take Them OnKacper Przybylko’s shot led to an own goal by the Chicago Fire’s Boris Sekulić in the 79th minute and the Philadelphia Union held on for a 3-3 draw Saturday night.

Red Stars Shut Out In Game Against Louisville That Was Delayed 2 Hours By StormsThe Chicago Red Stars’ game against the Racing Louisville FC at Seatgeek Stadium was delayed by the weather.