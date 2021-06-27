CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown Sunday afternoon, and police warned of a string of similar incident in that neighborhood and others nearby.
At 3:07 p.m., the women, ages 33 and 37, were in a car in the 2000 block of West Willow Street when two assailants came up on both sides, police said.
One of the assailants took out a gun and demanded the victims’ vehicle, police said.
The women got out of the car and the suspects got in and drove west on Willow Street, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police late Sunday issued a community alert indicating that the carjacking on Sunday may be connected to other incidents around the Shakespeare (14th) District, which includes Wicker Park, Bucktown, and Logan Square. There were four similar incidents within the past several days in which two suspects carjacked people at gunpoint at the following times and locations:
• At 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, in the 1800 block of North Marshfield Avenue;
• At 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in the 2800 block of West Fletcher Street;
• At 3:28 p.m. Friday, June 25, in the 1700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue;
• At 10:41 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in the 2100 block of North Sawyer Avenue.
The suspects in all five incidents, including the one on Sunday on Willow Street, are described men between the ages of 20 and 30 and were both wearing black sweat shirts and black pants, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.