By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were struck late Sunday night in a mass shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, officials said.

The shooting happened at 10:53 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said.

The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 2 for the shooting, sending 10 ambulances to the scene.

Eight people were shot, and two others were injured in a car accident at the scene, the Fire Department said.

The victims were taken to various hospitals in unspecified conditions.

Further details were not immediately available.

