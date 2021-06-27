CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were struck late Sunday night in a mass shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, officials said.
The shooting happened at 10:53 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said.
The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 2 for the shooting, sending 10 ambulances to the scene.
Eight people were shot, and two others were injured in a car accident at the scene, the Fire Department said.
The victims were taken to various hospitals in unspecified conditions.
The victims were taken to various hospitals in unspecified conditions.
Further details were not immediately available.