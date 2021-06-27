DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help identifying people involved in a carjacking near the Loyola University Water Tower Campus that left a man critically wounded.

Police released photos and video of the carjackers.

It happened in the 0 to 100 block of East Chestnut Street on June 17. Police said an assailant came up and demanded the keys to the man’s car while holding a gun. The assailant then shot the victim in the neck before fleeing in a waiting Honda SUV.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

