CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help identifying people involved in a carjacking near the Loyola University Water Tower Campus that left a man critically wounded.
It happened in the 0 to 100 block of East Chestnut Street on June 17. Police said an assailant came up and demanded the keys to the man's car while holding a gun. The assailant then shot the victim in the neck before fleeing in a waiting Honda SUV.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.