CHICAGO (CBS) — While it was quieter Sunday, our unsettled pattern lingers.
Rivers remain swollen, but most areas will get a break from rain Sunday. A few storms are possible in Indiana Sunday.
On Sunday night, look for a few showers or storms by daybreak and a low of 67.
On Monday, there will be showers and storms with a high of 80.
Showers and storms persist the entire seven-day forecast, but the rain chance will slowly decrease through next weekend.