By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — While it was quieter Sunday, our unsettled pattern lingers.

Rivers remain swollen, but most areas will get a break from rain Sunday. A few storms are possible in Indiana Sunday.

On Sunday night, look for a few showers or storms by daybreak and a low of 67.

On Monday, there will be showers and storms with a high of 80.

Precipitation Chances: 06.27.21

Showers and storms persist the entire seven-day forecast, but the rain chance will slowly decrease through next weekend.

7 Day Forecast: 06.27.21

