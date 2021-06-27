CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will not be as soggy compared to Saturday, and the severe weather threat is mainly in north central Indiana.
READ MORE: Man Shot Through Window While Sitting In His Living Room In Englewood
Expect a shower or thunderstorm in the morning and then more spotty showers in the afternoon. The exception is northern Indiana where a few stronger storms are possible.
READ MORE: Disaster Relief Agencies Offering Help In Woodridge Sunday After Tornados
There will be many dry hours Sunday and seasonably warm temperatures in the lower 80s, but it will still be very muggy.
MORE NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area; Tornado Sighted Near Crete
Forecast:
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms possible in the morning then spotty showers in the afternoon. High near 83 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. Lows in the upper 60s.
Extended: Some heavy rain possible with periods of showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. Drying out Thursday and staying relatively dry through the holiday weekend. Seasonably warm through Thursday with lower to middle 80s then cooling off Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s.