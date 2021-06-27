CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of men has been attacking people in downtown Chicago – committing crimes that have included a carjacking, a shooting, and robberies.

Metra Rock Island District service halted at 103rd Street due to fatal car versus train accident.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, the attacks have all been happening in the early-morning hours.

On Saturday in the dark of the morning, three men attacked another man in the middle of the Loop at Wabash Avenue and Adams Street.

At 12:58 a.m. Saturday, the 39-year-old victim was standing outside when three assailants got out of a black sport-utility vehicle and demanded his property at gunpoint. The victim refused, and his attackers shot him in the ankle.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Meanwhile, the suspects got back into the vehicle for the getaway.

Police are now tying this attack to five others in the Loop and Streeterville that same early morning on Saturday. The same men are suspected in armed robberies at the following times and locations that day:

• At 12:02 a.m. in the 400 block of East Erie Street;

• At 12:40 a.m. in the 200 block of East Ohio Street;

• At 12:27 a.m. in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue;

• At 12:51 a.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue;

• At 2 a.m. in the 200 block of West Washington Street.

Police have also tied the same group to at least one carjacking.

At 1:45 a.m. Thursday, a 29-year-old man was sitting in a parked 2020 Range Rover in the 500 block of North Rush Street in River North, when four assailants came up foot with handguns and ordered him out. The man got out of the vehicle and all four assailants got in and left.

Police said the suspects are men in their early 20s, usually wearing black ski masks and hooded sweat shirts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.