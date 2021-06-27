CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person is dead after an accident involving a car and a Rock Island District Metra train in East Beverly.
Metra said Train No. 122 was headed to Joliet from Chicago when it was involved in a collision with a car at 103rd Street and Vincennes Avenue at 5 p.n.
Metra said the Fire Department reported three people were killed, but the CFD did not immediately confirm that information.
There were 41 passengers on board. None were injured, though Metra said the train conductor did suffer unspecified injuries.
The cab car of the train was partially derailed, Metra said.
Metra said inbound and outbound train movement were halted at the scene, and extensive delays were expected.
Metra said inbound and outbound train movement were halted at the scene, and extensive delays were expected.
Further details were not immediately available.