CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday released new surveillance video of a woman suspected of stabbing an employee at the East Lakeview Mariano’s store on Broadway earlier this month.

The woman is also suspected in at least two other stabbings.

At 4:05 p.m. Friday, June 11, the woman stabbed an employee at the Mariano’s at 3030 N. Broadway and then ran off, police said.

The video shows her on the ground level of the two-story grocery store near a flower display, running as she is about to take off through the front doors.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra spoke earlier this month with the victim of another stabbing in which the same woman is suspected. Sharon Bunch showed Parra where her adult son became the woman’s first victim, in Margate Park in the 4500 block of North Marine Drive in Uptown at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 5.

“We were going this way. We was going to go sit down at the bench, and you know, she was coming this way and just pulled out a knife and just stabbed my son for no apparent reason,” Bunch said.

Bunch added, “My son cried right after, ‘Mommy, she stabbed me, she stabbed me!’”

Bunch and her son – 27-year-old Luis Merced – ran from the park and back into the Salvation Army, a few blocks north at 4800 N. Marine Dr.

Police say 10 hours later and just two miles north, another person was stabbed at Sheridan Road and Thorndale Avenue in Edgewater.

On Wednesday, June 9, police said the woman struck in Uptown – this time outside of shops on Broadway just north of Lawrence Avenue. A shop owner told CBS 2 police called to warn them, saying that the same woman had threatened to shoot someone outside.

The East Lakeview Mariano’s stabbing happened two days after that. It was there where the woman was captured in surveillance images with a pink top, seemingly running outside with a backpack.

Police have been canvassing the scenes looking for surveillance video. Shop owners in the area said they have been warned to keep an eye out, and police are asking the public to do the same.

Anyone with information should call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8261.