By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two 17-year-old boys were shot and critically wounded late Sunday afternoon in Lawndale.

At 5:22 p.m., the teens were in an alley behind the 3200 block of West 15th Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two assailants got out.

The assailants each took out guns and shot the teens, police said.

One of the victims was shot in the abdomen and right leg, the other in the left shoulder and neck. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four detectives were investigating Sunday evening.

