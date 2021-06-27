CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lincoln Park restaurant has been closed until a court hearing following a fight and gunfire early Sunday morning.
A fight broke out inside Dinner and a Movie in the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The fight then spilled outside, and a man got out of a gray Chrysler 300 and fired about 17 rounds toward the business. Three other people were in the vehicle.
Someone also sprayed mace.
No one was injured.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
The business has been shut down by the Chicago Police Department until its court hearing.