LISLE, Ill. (CBS) — One worker was killed and another was injured early Sunday when they fell from a boom lift while working on a parking garage in Lisle.
At 6:20 p.m., Lisle police and Lisle-Woodridge firefighters were called to 2300 Cabot Dr. in the western suburb for the accident. Police said two men were using a boom lift to conduct work on the building when the rear wheels of the lift broke through the concrete flooring covering the garage.
The workers both fell from the lift. One was rushed to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he died. Information on the other worker's condition was not available Sunday evening.
Building engineers for the property and Village of Lisle representatives determined the building and structure were unsafe, and prohibited further work until testing and evaluation are conducted.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will determine the cause of the accident.