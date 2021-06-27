CHICAGO (CBS) — A Norwood Park man charged with first degree murder in a fatal stabbing the day before in a fast food restaurant parking lot has been denied bail.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, an unidentified 25-year-old man was in the parking lot of a Wendy’s in the 3900 block of North Harlem Avenue when he got out of his car and got into another vehicle. It was then that he was stabbed by another person.

Michael Dabrowski, 25, was arrested on Friday in the 3900 block of North Nordica Avenue approximately 15 minutes after the attack, police said. The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Cook County Criminal Court Judge Susana Ortiz said proof is evident and is guilty of the charges since there was video evidence and body camera of an officer. She said many witnesses saw Dabrowki stab the victim more than 20 times with a six to seven inch knife. The attack was captured on cell phone video and officer body cameras, and Dabrowski was immediately arrested.

Prosecutors allege that Dabrowski drove to and parked at 3939 N. Harlem Ave. and stabbed the victim when he got into his car. They say the victim got out and Dabrowki stabbed him again at the drive-thru.

Two workers on a smoke break ran inside after witnessing the incident, and when a bystander asked the defendant what was happening, he said, “He effed me over.” He then tossed the knife in the bushes, prosecutors said.

Witnesses detained him until police arrived. Video shows him being arrested covered in blood and dirt, prosecutors said. A large knife was also recovered in the bush.

Prosecutors described the stab wounds as six to the victims’ appendages, six to the back, one to the neck, and four deep wounds to the face.

A representative for Dabrowski said he is a graduate of Notre Dame, a two-year FedEx employee, lives with his parents, and has no criminal history. The victim and the defendant knew each other. His representative said mental health issues are involved, and the judge granted a healthcare order.

His next court hearing will be Friday, July 2.