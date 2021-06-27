CHICAGO (CBS) — Two tornadoes have been confirmed in the Chicago area from the severe storms that also dumped rapid heavy rain on the on Saturday.
One of the tornadoes passed through Dyer and Schererville, Indiana with peak winds estimated at 75 mph. The other passed through Crete with peak winds estimated at 70 mph.
Both were measured as EF-0.
There was also a third tornado in Chatsworth in Livingston County south of the Chicago area. This tornado was also an EF-0 with peak wind speeds of 80 mph.
An EF-1 tornado with peak winds estimated at 95 mph was reported in Danforth in Iroquois County on Friday.
Just before noon Saturday, heavy rain and dangerous winds swept into the Chicago area – prompting a tornado warning for the city of Chicago that had warning sirens going off right downtown. Tornado warnings were also issued in Will and Grundy counties at that time.
Subsequently as the afternoon went on, a string of tornado warnings were announced in the southern suburbs and immediately downstate, passing eastward into Northwest Indiana.
Trees were ripped down around those areas, and a tree fell on a woman in Steger. In and immediately around Chicago, most of the major problems stemmed from heavy rain and flooding.
All this came just six days after another storm system spawned multiple tornadoes on the night of Sunday, July 20 – including an EF-3 tornado that destroyed houses and left people injured in Naperville and Woodridge.