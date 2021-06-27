CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 20 disaster relief agencies are set up in Woodridge to help victims of last week’s tornados.
The resource center is set up to help anyone in the west suburbs who needs it.READ MORE: Man Shot Through Window While Sitting In His Living Room In Englewood
Help is available from rebuilding permits to government aid to essential items from the Red Cross.READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area; Tornado Sighted Near Crete
The resource center help session is Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at Thomas Jefferson Junior High in Woodridge.MORE NEWS: 3 Chicago Police Officers Hospitalized After Hit-And-Run Crash In Austin
Masks, proof of address and a photo identification are required to attend.