CHICAGO (CBS)– A 5-year-old girl was identified as one of the three people killed after a vehicle came into the path of a Metra train on the city’s Far South Side Sunday afternoon.
Metra said Rock Island District Train No. 122 was headed to Joliet from Chicago when it was involved in a collision with a car at 103rd Street and Vincennes Avenue, on the cusp of East Beverly and Washington Heights, at 5 p.m.
The 5-year-old killed in the crash was identified as Essence Ransberry. Two other adults were killed, they have not been identified.
The impact was so hard that the front railcar was lodged off the tracks.
“We heard a boom and then we saw smoke,” said Greg Smalls, who was on the Metra train at the time, “and then you put two and two together, and pretty much, you knew.”
A total of 41 passengers were offloaded. Three of them had minor injuries.
The conductor for the train hurt his leg.