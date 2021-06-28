CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 77 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Sunday night, and five of them had been killed.

At least seven of the surviving victims were 17 or younger.

Late Sunday night, the Fire Department said eight people were struck, one fatally, in a mass shooting at 63rd Street and Artesian Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

The shooting happened at 10:53 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 2 for the shooting, sending 10 ambulances to the scene.

A woman with a gunshot wound to her chest was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The victims range in age from 21 to 57 years old.

Also Sunday night, a mass shooting on 71st Street near Clyde Avenue in South Shore left a woman dead and five others wounded. Police said at 8:44 p.m., a woman and four men were all standing outside when a black sport-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside shot them all.

The woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there after being shot six times.

A 19-year-old man was shot once in the leg, a 20-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and a 21-year-old man was shot once in the arm and twice in the leg. All were stabilized at the U of C Medical Center.

Another 21-year-old man was shot once in the left arm and was stabilized at Jackson Park Hospital.

Police also initially reported a 15-year-old boy was shot in this incident, but it later turned out he was not.

Two other separate incidents each ended with four people struck by gunfire. One victim in the second incident died.

At 5:30 a.m. Saturday, four men were in the 6100 block of North McCormick Road, near Lincoln Avenue in the Pulaski Park neighborhood when they got in an argument with an unknown man who then shot them, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg. He was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead there.

Two men between 20 and 25 were both shot in the leg and taken to Swedish Hospital where they were stabilized. A 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and drove himself to Evanston Hospital where he was stabilized.

In an unrelated incident several hours earlier, at 11:48 p.m. Friday, two men and two women were outside in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood when an assailant pulled up on a red moped and shot them all.

The women were both 28. One was shot three times throughout the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, while the other shot twice in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

The men were both 31. One was shot in the head and was in critical condition at the U of C Medical Center, while the other was shot once in the left thigh and was stabilized at the same hospital.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened at 4:36 a.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of West Thomas Street in West Town. A 25-year-old man was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: