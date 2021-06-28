CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired an independent investigator to review allegations that then-video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted two players on the 2010 Stanley Cup-winning team.
According to The Athletic, two players reported to the abuse allegations to skills coach Paul Vincent, who informed then-team President John McDonough and General Manager Stan Bowman.READ MORE: 'It's A Disaster': Woodridge Residents Continue Clean Up Efforts After Tornado
Vincent told TSN that he asked the team to report the allegations to Chicago Police, and that request was denied.READ MORE: Now-Unemployed U.S. Census Managers Ordered To Pay Back Thousands In Social Security Taxes
Aldrich left the Blackhawks after the 2010 season. As The Athletic reported, he went on to join the coaching staff of a boys’ team in Houghton, Michigan, where a high school player said in a lawsuit against the Blackhawks that Aldrich sexually assaulted him in 2013.
Over a period of three hours, a total of 2.5 inches of rain fell in parts of Ottawa Monday afternoon, 1.5 inch between Aurora and Joliet, and 1 inch at the lakefront north of Gary.MORE NEWS: After Violent Weekend With 2 Mass Shootings Within About 2 Hours, Concern Grows About Violence During Upcoming July 4th Holiday
That storm system had moved out over the lake by 6 p.m. But some slow-moving cells were advancing through the Aurora and Joliet areas Monday afternoon, and others still were seen in the Streator area.