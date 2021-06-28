CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are alerting residents of the Chatham neighborhood after a pair of armed robberies in the middle of the afternoon.
In the first robbery, a man with a black handgun robbed lawn maintenance workers in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove. The suspect fled southbound on foot. That robbery happened on June 22 at 2:20 p.m.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Return Monday
Five days later at the same time of day, the suspect again approached lawn workers and demanded their belongings. This time, the suspect fled in a red Chevy Malibu. The robbery happened near the location of the first one, in the 700 block of East 88th Street.READ MORE: Chicago Police Officer, Evan Solano, Who Fatally Shot 22-Year-Old Anthony Alvarez, Stripped Of Police Powers
The suspect is described as a black male, 18-25 years old, 5’8″-5’10”, 180-185 pounds.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Where Do Things Stand With Another Relief Payment?
Police did not say what was stolen.