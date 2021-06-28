DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, fireworks

CHICAGO (CBS) — Celebrate the Fourth of July with these fireworks shows around the Chicagoland area.

Antioch
Date: July 4, 2019 @ 9:15 pm
Where: Williams Park
741 Main St

Arlington Heights
Date: July 3
Where: Arlington Park

Aurora
Date: July 2
Where: RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park

Barrington 
Date: July 2 at dusk
Where: Barrington High School, View Throughout Town

Bartlett
Date: July 2 9:30 p.m.
Where: S. Stearns and S. Bartlett roads

Beecher
Delayed until Labor Day weekend

Bensenville
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex

Bolingbrook
Date: July 4
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club

Chicago
According to the City of Chicago, fireworks will return for 2021, but details have not yet been released.

Deerfield
Rescheduled for fall

Downers Grove
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where:  75th Street and Lemont Road

Evanston 
Canceled

Frankfort 
Date: July 4 9:15 p.m.
Where: Main Park

Glen Ellyn 
Date: July 4
Where: Lake Ellyn

Glencoe 
Moved to Labor Day weekend

Glenview
Date: July 4
Where: Gallery Park

Hawthorn Woods 
Date: July 3
Where: Community Park

Lake Zurich 
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park

Lemont
Date: July
Where: Centennial Park

Libertyville
Date: July 4
Where: Butler Lake Park

McHenry 
Date: July 11
Where: Petersen Park

Mount Prospect
Date: June 30 and July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park

Naperville 
Date: July 4
Where: Frontier Park

Oak Park 
Canceled

Orland Park 
Date: July 4
Where: Centennial Park

Oswego
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Park

Palatine
Canceled

Pingree Grove 
Date: July 10 at dark
Where: Cambridge Lakes Community Center Baseball Complex

Romeoville 
Date: July 3
Where: Lukancic, Volunteer and Discovery parks

Roselle 
Delayed until Labor Day weekend

Skokie 
Canceled

South Holland 
Date: July 5 at 9 p.m.
Where: South Suburban College
15800 State Street

Streamwood 
Canceled

Streator 
Date: July 11
Where: Northpoint Field

Vernon Hills 
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Big Bear Lake in Century Park

Wauconda 
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Bangs Lake

Wheaton
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Graf Park

Wilmette
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park

Woodstock 
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Emricson Park

