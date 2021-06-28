CHICAGO (CBS) — Celebrate the Fourth of July with these fireworks shows around the Chicagoland area.
Antioch
Date: July 4, 2019 @ 9:15 pm
Where: Williams Park
741 Main St
Arlington Heights
Date: July 3
Where: Arlington Park
Aurora
Date: July 2
Where: RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park
Barrington
Date: July 2 at dusk
Where: Barrington High School, View Throughout Town
Bartlett
Date: July 2 9:30 p.m.
Where: S. Stearns and S. Bartlett roads
Beecher
Delayed until Labor Day weekend
Bensenville
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex
Bolingbrook
Date: July 4
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club
Chicago
According to the City of Chicago, fireworks will return for 2021, but details have not yet been released.
Deerfield
Rescheduled for fall
Downers Grove
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road
Evanston
Canceled
Frankfort
Date: July 4 9:15 p.m.
Where: Main Park
Glen Ellyn
Date: July 4
Where: Lake Ellyn
Glencoe
Moved to Labor Day weekend
Glenview
Date: July 4
Where: Gallery Park
Hawthorn Woods
Date: July 3
Where: Community Park
Lake Zurich
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park
Lemont
Date: July
Where: Centennial Park
Libertyville
Date: July 4
Where: Butler Lake Park
McHenry
Date: July 11
Where: Petersen Park
Mount Prospect
Date: June 30 and July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
Naperville
Date: July 4
Where: Frontier Park
Oak Park
Canceled
Orland Park
Date: July 4
Where: Centennial Park
Oswego
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Park
Palatine
Canceled
Pingree Grove
Date: July 10 at dark
Where: Cambridge Lakes Community Center Baseball Complex
Romeoville
Date: July 3
Where: Lukancic, Volunteer and Discovery parks
Roselle
Delayed until Labor Day weekend
Skokie
Canceled
South Holland
Date: July 5 at 9 p.m.
Where: South Suburban College
15800 State Street
Streamwood
Canceled
Streator
Date: July 11
Where: Northpoint Field
Vernon Hills
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Big Bear Lake in Century Park
Wauconda
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Bangs Lake
Wheaton
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Graf Park
Wilmette
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park
Woodstock
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Emricson Park