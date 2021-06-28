DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Starting in January, Chicago Botanic Garden visitors will be charged on a sliding scale from around $10 to $26.

For half a century, admission has been free at the gardens in Glencoe.

The cost of parking will drop from $30 to $8.

The garden will add 52 free days a year and discounts for visitors who plan ahead or go to the garden at less busy times.

Management says the new fees will help the garden keep up with increased maintenance costs and growing demand.

