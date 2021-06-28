CHICAGO (CBS) — Eleven people were struck, one fatally, late Sunday night in a mass shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, officials said.
The shooting happened at 10:53 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 2 for the shooting, sending 10 ambulances to the scene.
A woman with a gunshot wound to her chest was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.
The victims range in age from 21 to 57 years old. Two men, 29 and 34 years old, are in serious condition.
The victims were taken to various hospitals in unspecified conditions.
Approximately eight people were shot, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.