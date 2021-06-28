CHICAGO (CBS)– Evan Solano, the Chicago police officer who fired the shots that killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez in Portage Park has been stripped of his police powers, officials confirmed Monday.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video footage showing Solano shooting Alvarez as he was running away from officers, holding a gun in his right hand in the early hours of March 31.
COPA recommended the officer who shot Alvarez be relieved of his police powers during the investigation. The officer, 30 years old, was placed on 30 days of administrative duties, as is standard procedure in a police shooting.
He’s been on the force for nearly six years, and according to the Citizens Police Data Project, he has had one closed complaint against him.
Before the video was released, Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggested the chase and shooting stemmed from a simple traffic violation, though she did not provide any details.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released several videos from the fatal police shooting on March 31, including body camera video from two officers, security camera video from a gas station where the chase started, and doorbell camera video from a home near the yard where Alvarez was shot.