By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Isolated strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours will persist Monday evening.

It will be muggy overnight with a low of 70.

It will still be unsettled Tuesday with passing showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center gives us a “marginal” risk for severe storms.

Severe Weather Outlook: 06.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Torrential downpours are likely with any storms that form. There is also the threat that damaging winds could accompany the strongest cells.

Severe Wind Probability: 06.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

We’re stuck in this pattern through midweek. Then finally Thursday a front will cross our area and pull drier air our way in time for the holiday weekend.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 06.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Tuesday is 83 with warm and humid conditions in addition to the storms. The high for Wednesday is 82.

7 Day Forecast: 06.28.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

