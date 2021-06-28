CHICAGO (CBS) — Isolated strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours will persist Monday evening.
A strong storm moving through Algonquin is tracking northeast at 30mph. Torrential rain and wind gusts to 45mph. @cbschicago KLOT – Super-Res Reflectivity Tilt 1 8:09 PM CDT #ilwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/qTbZK4PzZR
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) June 29, 2021
It will still be unsettled Tuesday with passing showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center gives us a “marginal” risk for severe storms.
Torrential downpours are likely with any storms that form. There is also the threat that damaging winds could accompany the strongest cells.
The high for Tuesday is 83 with warm and humid conditions in addition to the storms. The high for Wednesday is 82.