CHICAGO (CBS)– More rain is ahead.
Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected through Monday and Tuesday. Monday's temperatures will be in the low 80s.
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect through Tuesday night.
Temperatures will cool down to the 70s and the stormy pattern will come to an end by the end of the week.