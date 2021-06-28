CHICAGO (CBS) — Drivers in Illinois are getting another reprieve as the state will extend expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards to Jan. 1, 2022.
The new Jan. 1, 2022 extension also includes expiration dates that will occur between July and December of this year. As a result, expired driver's licenses and ID cards will remain valid until Jan. 1, 2022 so customers do not need to rush into get a new license.
This extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.
Senate Bill 2232, which Governor Pritzker signed into law Friday, authorizes the Secretary of State’s office to extend driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to Jan. 1, 2022.
As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal Real ID deadline to May 3, 2023. A Real ID will be required to airline travel.
White’s office continues to review ways to further expand online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards to reduce the volume.