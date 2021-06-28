DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Affordable Housing, Invest South/West, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with city leaders, announced the launch of the ” Reclaiming Communities Campaign.”

As part of the initiative, 250 new homes will be built in North Lawndale.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain, Thunderstorms Return Monday

The goal, as part of Lightfoot’s Invest South/West, is to build 1,000 affordable new homes on the South and West sides. Lightfoot says “homeownership” should be accessible.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Officer, Evan Solano, Who Fatally Shot 22-Year-Old Anthony Alvarez, Stripped Of Police Powers

“The Reclaiming Communities Campaign is aimed at creating ‘communities of opportunity’ to release vacancy, violence, and decades of disinvestment with affordable homes and opportunities for families to build generational wealth and equity,” The mayor’s official said in a written release.

The City of Chicago will sell 250 city-owned lots to the Reclaiming Communities Joint Venture for $1 each and streamline the acquisition process to keep the homes affordable.

MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Where Do Things Stand With Another Relief Payment?

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff