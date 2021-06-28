CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Lori Lightfoot, along with city leaders, announced the launch of the ” Reclaiming Communities Campaign.”
As part of the initiative, 250 new homes will be built in North Lawndale.
The goal, as part of Lightfoot's Invest South/West, is to build 1,000 affordable new homes on the South and West sides. Lightfoot says "homeownership" should be accessible.
“The Reclaiming Communities Campaign is aimed at creating ‘communities of opportunity’ to release vacancy, violence, and decades of disinvestment with affordable homes and opportunities for families to build generational wealth and equity,” The mayor’s official said in a written release.
The City of Chicago will sell 250 city-owned lots to the Reclaiming Communities Joint Venture for $1 each and streamline the acquisition process to keep the homes affordable.