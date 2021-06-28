WINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Neighbors in west suburban Winfield were alarmed Monday afternoon when lightning hit a tree and a resident of a neighboring house felt the shock.
The Winfield Fire Protection District said lightning hit a tree in the 27-W-100 block of Fleming Drive.
The lightning was heard throughout town and the fire department had numerous calls about it.
Winfield police said a neighbor called reporting feeling a huge electric shock in their house, but the person was not injured.
Reports of people being struck by lightning in Winfield turned out to be erroneous.