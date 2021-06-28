MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS/AP) — A long-vacant suburban Chicago retirement home is being renovated for use as a senior housing complex.
Deputy Gov. Sol Flores and other elected officials broke ground last week on the project in Maywood, about 10 miles west of Chicago.
It’s part of an effort to create more affordable housing for vulnerable residents statewide.
The building was known as the Baptist Retirement Home but has been vacant since 2005.
It will be converted into 100 living units for seniors. The project is known as Maywood Supportive Living.
It received $29.7 million in financing from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, along with other assistance.
