ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) — A suspect has been charged with killing one man and injuring three others outside a nightclub in St. Charles over the weekend.
Michael D.V. Carwell, 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.READ MORE: Chicago July 4 Fireworks 2021: Where To Watch Shows Around The Area
The Kane County State’s Attorney’s office and St. Charles police said around 2 a.m. Sunday, Carwell came up to Khalief McCallister, 23, and another victim in the parking lot of the Trilogy nightclub at 2051 Lincoln Hwy. McCallister and the other victim had just left the nightclub.
Carwell fired multiple shots from a 9mm handgun, killing McCallister and injuring three others, prosecutors alleged.
Two surviving victims underwent surgery. One was listed as stable and the other was in critical condition.READ MORE: White Sox Series Opener Against Minnesota Twins Postponed Due To Rain
A third victim was brought to the hospital by a friend, police said.
A fourth gunshot victim was driven to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora and was treated and released.
After being identified as the suspect, Carwell was arrested later on Sunday. His bond was set at $3 million by Kane County Judge Julia Yetter on Monday.MORE NEWS: Waukegan Man Drowns Near Waukegan Harbor
He is due back in court for a remote hearing at 10 a.m. July 16.