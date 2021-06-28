NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — A 4-year-old is dead after being pulled form a retention pond near the Mission Hills Country Club in unincorporated Northbrook Monday evening.
The Cook County Sheriff's police said they were investigating a drowning at a retention pond. The address reported was 1671 Mission Hills Rd.
At the scene, part of a fence was down and a woman was seen running up a hill with first responders.
Sheriff's police said the child is dead, and a death investigation is under way.
Further details were not immediately available.