CHICAGO (CBS) — The American Red Cross is asking for help dealing with the severe blood shortage.
The organization is encouraging anyone who can donate to do so. Especially people with blood type O, and those giving platelets.
Some hospitals are being forced to delay certain surgeries until blood supplies are replenished.
There is such a great need, the Red Cross is offering incentives.
Anyone who donates between July 1 and July 6 will receive a special Red Cross hat.
Those who donate between July 7 and July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, plus the chance to win gas for a year.
You can find somewhere to donate on the Red Cross’ website.