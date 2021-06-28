CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed and five others were wounded in a mass shooting in South Shore Sunday night.
The shooting happened on 71st Street near Clyde Avenue.
Police said at 8:44 p.m., six people were all standing outside when a black sport-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside shot them all.
The woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there after being shot six times.
A 19-year-old man was shot once in the leg, a 20-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and a 21-year-old man was shot once in the arm and twice in the leg. All were stabilized at the U of C Medical Center.
Another 21-year-old man was shot once in the left arm and was stabilized at Jackson Park Hospital.
Police also initially reported a 15-year-old boy was shot in this incident, but it later turned out he was not.
No one has been arrested.