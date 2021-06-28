CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — In some good news, it looks like the White Sox’ Jose Abreu has dodged another bullet.
He seems to be OK after taking a fastball off his knee on Sunday.
Abreu was hit on his left knee by a pitch in the sixth inning in the first game of a doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners. The Sox announced the first baseman had a bruised left knee and X-rays were negative.
"You fear the worst right away and you hope for the best, and the fact that he's strong and has survived them is a huge comfort and an advantage for us," said White Sox Manager Tony La Russa. "What we really want to have happen is to put an end to that stuff. We do not take for granted that we cut a break there."
Abreu told La Russa that he could have played Monday night, but probably better that the struggling Abreu gets this day off.
The White Sox' Monday night series opener against the Minnesota Twins was canceled due to rain.
