CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox series opener against the Minnesota Twins set for Monday has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Monday, July 19 – with Game 1 starting at 4:10 p.m. and the nightcap following about 30 to 45 minutes after the opener ends.
Parking lots will open at 2 p.m. that day and gates will open at 3:10 a.m.
Both games will run for seven innings, and the White Sox and Twins can both add a 27th player for both games of the twinbill.
This is the second time in as many days that the White Sox have had to call off a game due to rain.
On Saturday, the White Sox game against the Seattle Mariners was suspended as torrential rains pounded the area in a round of several storms that also prompted tornado warnings – and in which tornadoes touched down in Crete and in Dyer, Indiana.
The White Sox played a doubleheader against the Mariners on Sunday. The Sox lost the first game 3-2, but won the second 7-5.