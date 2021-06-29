Cubs Give Up 10 Runs In 8th, Get Clobbered By BrewersThe Cubs gave up 10 runs in the eighth inning, which lifted the Milwaukee Brewers a victory over them on Monday night.

White Sox' Jose Abreu Seems To Be OK After Being Hit In Knee With FastballIn some good news, it looks like the White Sox’ Jose Abreu has dodged another bullet.

Blackhawks Hire Independent Investigator Into Sexual Assault Claims Against Former Video Coach Brad AldrichThe Chicago Blackhawks have hired an independent investigator to review allegations that then-video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted two players on the 2010 Stanley Cup-winning team.

White Sox Series Opener Against Minnesota Twins Postponed Due To RainThe White Sox series opener against the Minnesota Twins set for Monday has been postponed due to rain.

Baez Hits 18th Homer For Cubs, But That's Their Only Run As They Lose To Kershaw, DodgersClayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night.

Abreu Hit With Pitch, Collins Drives In 4, Mariners' Santiago Ejected And Glove Confiscated, As White Sox Spilt DoubleheaderSantiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of the Seattle Mariners’ victory over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. The White Sox took the second game.