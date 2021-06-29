DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain continues.

Tuesday will be a hot day with temperatures in the low 80s. Gusty thunderstorms are heavy rain are expected in the afternoon.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m.

This stormy pattern holds through the middle of the week. Pleasant and comfortable weather is expected by the holiday weekend.

