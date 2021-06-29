CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people – including four children – were rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after an accident on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The accident happened on the inbound Dan Ryan near 47th Street at 3:34 p.m. A sport-utility vehicle was seen flipped over on its side.
Illinois State Police said the driver of the vehicle lost control, rolled over, and came to a rest on the left shoulder.
The Fire Department said four children were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, one adult was taken to the U of C Medical Center, and one adult was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
State police said the accident victims had non-life-threatening injuries.
At 3:41 p.m., the left and middle lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan were closed for an investigation into the accident. The right lane remained open.
All lanes were reopened by 4:30 p.m., but the crash still slowed down traffic on both the inbound and outbound sides of the Dan Ryan afterward during the afternoon rush.