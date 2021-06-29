CHICAGO (CBS) —Mice running rampant and only one elevator in use for a 216 unit apartment building in Englewood.

That’s been the reality for senior citizens living in the Vivian Carter Apartments.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot first exposed the problems last month.

She returned to the property to see what’s changed.

Back in May, a resident showed CBS 2 two mice behind his stove. Edward Johnson said today, the mice problem in his apartment has gotten a little bit better.

“I don’t hear them every night, but sometimes, they be in there,” Johnson said.

CBS 2 saw a pest control company outside the Vivian Carter Apartments in Englewood Tuesday afternoon.

While the rodent problem has improved, the people living there are still complaining about the elevator not working consistently.

They said, since our last story, it’s broken down at least 10 times.

“I didn’t bring my oxygen with me and it so happened the elevator broke down, so I was unable to get upstairs to get to my oxygen,” said resident Denise Glover.

“They’re just old elevators. They need to put modern elevators in here,” added resident Murray Shambee.

There are two elevators and only one is in use.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Housing Authority said the elevators are part of a modernization program, adding work has been done to the elevator that is currently working and outages to that working elevator have decreased.

CHA is also planning an almost $8 million renovation project which will upgrade both the interior and exterior of the building.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Glover said.

“I’d like to see the work done. We’ve been without good service for three to four years,” Shambee said.

Many residents said the lock on an interior door leading to the lobby had been broken for about a month.

On Tuesday, a repairman arrived after CBS 2 called CHA. Lindsay Graves, the building president representing the tenants, took photos.

“Your inquiries resulted in their response, but up until that point, there was no response,” Graves said.

“It’s a shame that it takes CBS or a news agency to prompt these people to do what they should already be doing,” Graves added.

A CHA spokesperson said there is 24/7 front desk security person overseeing who enters the building at all times.

The extensive renovation project is expected to start in the fall.